The Green Knight Arrives On 4K, Blu-Ray, DVD, And Digital This October
Your quest is nearly at an end: "The Green Knight" Blu-ray will soon be within your grasp. David Lowery's fantasy drama, one of the very best movies of the year, is headed to home media in October. So if you were hesitant to head back to movie theaters, haven't felt like renting the film digitally, or remain a stickler for physical media, this is news you can use. Starring Dev Patel, "The Green Knight" is based on the epic poem "Sir Gawain and the Green Knight," a tale of one man's long, strange journey through a land rich with giants, ghosts, and magic. And oh yeah, a talking fox. Can't forget about the fox.
Head's Up, Here Comes The Green Knight Blu-ray
The year is more than half over, and there are still plenty of films to see. But I'm almost positive that by the time 2021 ends, "The Green Knight" will be somewhere in my top five movies of the year. I know this is not a film for everyone – it has a deliberate pace, and despite the presence of sword-wielding knights, there's almost no actual action on display. When I saw the film in theaters I could distinctly feel some audience members growing uncomfortable around me (or maybe that was all in my head). But to me, "The Green Knight" is nothing short of fantastic. But don't take my word for it! As our own Hoai-Tran Bui wrote in her review:
In The Green Knight, the infinite mysteries of the natural world are reframed in an Arthurian retelling so strange and so seductive that it's hard to stop the film from taking hold inside your brain and burrowing itself underneath your skin until your veins turn into roots and your blood changes to water.
And now, "The Green Knight" is coming home. The film is headed to 4K, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital on October 12, 2021. Here's a synopsis:
An epic fantasy adventure, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur's reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom.
Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Barry Keoghan, Erin Kellyman, Kate Dickie, Sean Harris, and Ralph Ineson star.
The Green Knight Special Features
"The Green Knight" was due out a full year ago, and was meant to have its world premiere at the 2020 SXSW festival. Then SXSW was canceled due to COVID-19. Instead of just sitting around waiting, director David Lowery actually used the new time to re-cut the film from its SXSW cut. "I just gave myself permission to dig back into the movie, unlock it, and rework the entire thing," Lowery said. "I found the affection I needed to cut it with love in my heart instead of disappointment and hate. It's different — it's much better."
In other words, there's a completely different cut of "The Green Knight" somewhere out there. While I'm perfectly happy with the theatrical cut, I will admit to being a bit curious about this alternate version, and a part of me wondered if we'd get to see the original cut when "The Green Knight" came to home media. Sadly, the answer is no. While the Blu-ray release does contain special features, deleted/alternate scenes are not among them. Perhaps one day there will be a special edition release that includes them. For now, though, here are the special features included.
- Boldest of Blood and Wildest of Heart: Making The Green Knight
- Practitioners of Magic: Visual Effects
- Illuminating Technique: Title Design
- Theatrical Trailer