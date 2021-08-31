The Green Knight Arrives On 4K, Blu-Ray, DVD, And Digital This October

The year is more than half over, and there are still plenty of films to see. But I'm almost positive that by the time 2021 ends, "The Green Knight" will be somewhere in my top five movies of the year. I know this is not a film for everyone – it has a deliberate pace, and despite the presence of sword-wielding knights, there's almost no actual action on display. When I saw the film in theaters I could distinctly feel some audience members growing uncomfortable around me (or maybe that was all in my head). But to me, "The Green Knight" is nothing short of fantastic. But don't take my word for it! As our own Hoai-Tran Bui wrote in her review:

In The Green Knight, the infinite mysteries of the natural world are reframed in an Arthurian retelling so strange and so seductive that it's hard to stop the film from taking hold inside your brain and burrowing itself underneath your skin until your veins turn into roots and your blood changes to water.

And now, "The Green Knight" is coming home. The film is headed to 4K, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital on October 12, 2021. Here's a synopsis:

An epic fantasy adventure, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur's reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom.

Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Barry Keoghan, Erin Kellyman, Kate Dickie, Sean Harris, and Ralph Ineson star.