Everything Everywhere All At Once Stunt Coordinator On The Film's Wild Fight Sequences [Interview]

When you first met with the directors, how did they describe their vision for the action?

I don't know that they really had to describe their vision too much because it was written on the page. With all their work, they do this incredible thing where they juxtapose this absurd, sometimes adolescent humor with deeply resonating human connections and emotions. It's one of the things that I love about all of the work they do. I've been working with them for about 11 years now, and so have a lot of the crew that worked on this movie. We all have a shorthand communication and an understanding amongst each other.

When I read the scripts and got to the point where the fanny pack fight happened, I had the biggest smile on my face, and I could not have been more excited to work on a movie at that moment. I was just completely sold, and I could see exactly where this was going. They just painted this beautiful picture through all of the action sequences that they wrote, where it really gave me, as the stunt coordinator, an opportunity to design and build these action sequences that are characters in the story. They enrich the story and push the story forward. They develop the characters. You learn so much about these people in the action.

Where did you start with the fanny pack fight sequence?

Yeah, that was a really fun one. You have this seemingly goofy fanny pack that turns into a devastating weapon, and is just absolutely blasting people all over the place. For that fight, that's a big character development moment for the Waymond character and for Evelyn's character. With that fight and all the fights, we wanted to see the performers who were doing it, doing all of it. We wanted to use doubles as little as possible. To achieve that, first of all, we had Ke [Huy Quan] come in every single day. We had scheduled rehearsals with him every day. He would come in, he would work with us, and he would just dive in and work so hard.

And then when our scheduled time was over, he would not leave. He would stay. He would go off on the side of our rehearsal hall where we were rehearsing our next bit. He would practice on his own until we had to shut down the rehearsal hall for the day. And then he would take his fanny pack home and he would practice at home, and he would come back the next day. You could tell he was practicing at home because he would be even better. It really shines through in the final piece where you can really see him manipulating this silly weapon in such a devastating way.

All of the other performers in that scene as well, we were looking for people who could perform these very high level fights. I wanted to have performers in there who could do these really, really disturbing reactions to sell the violence of this silly fanny pack. The directors did not want anybody who looked like your typical stunt person to be there. They wanted performers who looked like security guards, not mercenaries. We went into a really deep dive in our casting trying to find stunt people who were excellent fighters and can do these really violent reactions in a safe way, but also had great acting abilities.

I think Brian Le is a great example of that, when they're fighting to get to Deirdre's award.

Oh, the butt plug fight?

Yes.

Yeah, you're very right. Brian and Andy [Le] both just shined magnificently in this movie, and they're such a pleasure to work with. They brought this raw talent and energy and their encyclopedic knowledge of Hong Kong martial arts cinema. They were really such a wonderful resource to have when we were building all these action scenes. And I'm so proud of them and what they were able to pull off in this.

The Daniels shoot the action with such speed and clarity, too. How did their plans for the camerawork and even what they had in mind for the edit influence your work?

The way that happens is a tremendous amount of preparation and openness to being flexible on the day. The location that we were shooting in definitely kind of dictated certain places and directions that we could shoot and Larkin Seiple, the DP, he really had to light everything all at once and make that work.

These sequences that you're watching on the screen, for a typical action movie, you would need days, if not weeks, to film them. You would go off and do a second unit to pick up anything you missed. But we were doing these sequences in one day, which is unheard of. In order to do that, we had to be super prepared. We just did a lot of previz and collaboration with the directors. We knew exactly the story that we were trying to tell, and that still offered a lot of flexibility on the day, but it gave us a really solid plan for what we were trying to achieve.

Didn't you only have three days to work with Michelle Yeoh?

Yeah, it was about three days.

Is that unconventional?

Unconventional would be an understatement. For a film of this scope and the amount of action that we had in there, I would typically want months of rehearsal time, and research and development to design all of it, and collaborate with all the creatives to put this all together to make sure the action tells the story. We did not have that kind of time. I don't think that we could have pulled it off without somebody like Michelle as our key figure here. We all are aware of her background, right? I mean, some of her past performances were influential in my decision to pursue a career as a stunt coordinator, an action director.

It was special to get to work with her, but her process was different. She would come in and she would mark. She would learn the choreography, learn the movements and mark through it all, film it on her phone, and then she'd be good, and she would go home. We maybe had a couple hours with her over those three days. Then she would come back on the days that we would film. We would mark through it for the camera, and as soon as we called action, she would just turn it on and absolutely send it in this just glorious ballet of violence. It was cool to watch. And look, as a person in charge of safety, and making sure that we are achieving these big kinetic symphonies of controlled chaos, I was incredibly grateful for her skill and preparedness in that area.