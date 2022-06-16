Why Jurassic World Dominion's Epic Prologue Was Cut From The Movie

65 million years ago, dinosaurs ruled the Earth as the dominant form of life on this planet. Unless you're a weirdo like myself and obsessively watched all those BBC "Walking with Dinosaurs" specials from back in the day, the somewhat less-than-realistic "Dinosaur" movie from 2000, or "The Land Before Time" animated movies/shows, or the recent Apple TV+ series "Prehistoric Planet," that's likely a version of the world most audiences haven't seen depicted on the screen. It seemed as if that would change in a big way with "Jurassic World Dominion," however, when Universal Pictures released an extended clip of a standalone "prologue" sequence that showed dinosaurs living out their lives like a prehistoric nature documentary ... except for the fact that it never actually played during "Dominion" when audiences flocked to theaters this summer to watch the trilogy-capper.

Those who follow /Film closely (as you should!) would've known that this discrepancy caused quite a bit of confusion at the time, considering the resources that were committed to bringing this sequence to life so vividly. Viewers were instead left to speculate as to whether this (along with that drive-in movie scene with the T-Rex that you may have seen plastered all over official marketing materials) was originally meant to be included in the theatrical cut of the film at some point, until plans changed.

Well, speculate no more, because that's exactly what seems to have happened. In a recent interview, Trevorrow finally snuffed out this little mystery — you know, kind of like how all the dinosaurs were snuffed out by that asteroid. Too dark? Sorry.