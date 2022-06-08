Sir Anthony Hopkins Has Joined Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon

Before you can say "that's no moon!", another massive star joins the cast for Zack Snyder's latest film, "Rebel Moon." The most recent actor to join the already star-studded cast is Sir Anthony Hopkins, the Academy Award-winning star of stage and screen.

While a sci-fi movie that's billed as Akira Kurosawa's "Seven Samurai" in space, inspired by "Star Wars," might sound a little out of this world for someone of Hopkins' caliber, he's shown fans that he's always willing to try new and bold things with his roles: just look at his time as Dr. Ford on "Westworld" or in the "Transformers" movies! In fact, his experiences with those might help him in his "Rebel Moon" role, as Netflix revealed he will be voicing a robotic character named Jimmy.

According to Netflix, Jimmy is a "sentient battle robot who once defended a slain king." Hopkins has plenty of experience both voicing robots and working with them, so it will be fun to see him take on a robot character that's quite a bit different from the ones he's approached before. It sounds like he might be playing one of the characters based on the samurai in "Seven Samurai," though the description is vague enough that anything is possible. Jimmy is one heck of a name for a killer robot, though.