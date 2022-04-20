Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Just Started Production

"Go really, really big or go home" seems to be Zack Snyder's unofficial philosophy, and "Rebel Moon" is no exception. The film will reportedly be split into two parts, both of which will release on Netflix (Snyder's collaborator on "Army of the Dead") at some point in the future. Snyder himself dusted off his old Twitter account (for those who are not familiar, he's more of a Vero man) to announce that filming has officially begun on the movie(s), posting a first-look photo of Hounsou's character and the set for what appears to be the cargo bay of a spaceship.

Snyder has described "Rebel Moon" as being "as big as you can make a movie," likening it to the (admittedly, pretty awe-inspiring) opening scenes on Krypton from "Man of Steel," but "on the biggest steroids I can give it." Moreover, he and Netlfix are hoping to use the film(s) to launch a larger universe of projects, similar to what they've got going now with "Army of the Dead" and its many spinoffs, including the prequel movie "Army of Thieves" and the upcoming anime-style series "Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas." It sounds like you can expect yet another Snyder epic that's packed to the gills with mythology and all the flourishes you've come to expect from the filmmaker, for better or for worse. (Translation: Get ready for lots of slow-mo shots.)

"Rebel Moon" Part 1 is expected to reach Netflix in 2023, with Part 2 arriving sometime after.