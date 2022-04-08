Cary Elwes And Corey Stoll Board Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon

All four of the new cast members bring their own fan bases to the project, with Elwes in particular having name recognition as the star of "The Princess Bride," "Saw," and more. He's also been in the Netflix game before, appearing in the latest season of "Stranger Things" as a villainous mayor. Actor-musician Herrera has also worked with Netflix in the past, on both "Sense8" and the latest season of "Ozark."

In fact, all four actors have appeared in Netflix originals in the past. Michiel Huisman, who most recently appeared in "The Flight Attendant," also played one of the Crane siblings in Mike Flanagan's "The Haunting of Hill House." Corey Stoll stole scenes in one of the streamer's first original projects, "House of Cards," and is currently heading up the latest season of Showtime's "Billions."

Elwes will play "the king of the galactic empire," per THR, while other actors' roles are being kept under wraps.

Snyder's epic, which THR reports will be split into two parts with the potential for spinoffs, was originally conceived as a "Star Wars" pitch. Now, it looks like it'll be Netflix's equivalent of a blockbuster. Snyder will direct with a script penned by himself and co-writers Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad ("300"). He and his wife, Deborah Snyder, will produce along with Wesley Coller, Eric Newman, and Ori Marmur.

Although Netflix seems to be taking the "go big or go home" approach with "Rebel Moon," it's not always easy to tell which streaming films will make a splash. For example, "The Adam Project," another sci-fi film with big names behind it, launched on Netflix without much fanfare last month. For his part, Snyder seems to think it'll be larger than life. In the interview with BroBible, the director called "Rebel Moon" "a culmination of my love of mythology and my love of giant movies and action and really just epic cinema."

"Rebel Moon" will debut on Netflix on an as-yet-unannounced date.