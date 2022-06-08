The Terminal List Trailer: Chris Pratt Is Haunted By A Mission Gone Wrong In Prime Video's New Series

Anyone looking for tips on how to embark on a mid-career transformation, look no further than Chris Pratt. Once known best for his bumbling, low-IQ antics as Andy Dwyer on "Parks and Recreation," the actor has now pivoted 180 degrees towards embracing an unironic version of Andy's fantasy action hero alter-ego, FBI Agent Burt Macklin. Okay, that's maybe a little uncharitable for a guy who's now played a superhero, a dinosaur wrangler, and a soldier tasked with fighting off hordes of aliens ... but I can't help it if, no matter how hard he tries, he'll always be Andy Dwyer in my heart.

Granted, it'll be tough to maintain that illusion in his newest project, the Prime Video series titled "The Terminal List." Here, Pratt plays an armed forces veteran who is still coming to grips with a past mission gone horribly wrong. Was his character solely to blame, or is there something far more unsettling and conspiratorial going on? If you've been paying attention to the footage already released for this new show, you can probably take a wild guess as to which one it is.

Prime Video has released a new trailer for "The Terminal List," which you can watch below.