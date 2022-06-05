I Am Groot Animated Shorts Coming To Disney+ In August 2022

Baby Groot, the breakout star of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," is getting his own series of animated shorts, which are set to debut on the Disney+ streaming service this summer. "I Am Groot" takes its title from the only line of dialogue that Groot ever speaks.

We first heard about this series when Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige announced it at a Disney investor presentation back in December of 2020. Since then, there hasn't been much news on the "I Am Groot" front, but now, the official Twitter account of the Guardians of the Galaxy (yes, they tweet from outer space) has revealed the series premiere date of Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

I Am Groot, Marvel Studiosâ€™ Original shorts, coming August 10 to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/3rDl3VgPFi — Guardians of the Galaxy (@Guardians) June 5, 2022

As you can see, Groot looks to be in vacation mode in the promo art for "I Am Groot." He's lounging on a towel with a beach drink by his side, and shockingly, it's not a piña colada, despite the fact that "Escape (The Piña Colada Song)" is on the "Guardians of the Galaxy" soundtrack. Groot may very well be listening to that soundtrack since he's got Peter Quill's tape deck with him.

Feige said that "I Am Groot" will "feature several new and unusual characters," and it stands to reason that the series might be pulling from the comic of the same name, in which Groot gets separated from the Guardians team and finds himself on "an alien and unknown world full of strange creatures." Since the live-action version of Groot is a teenager by the time of his appearance in "Avengers: Infinity War," it would appear that "I Am Groot" is taking place earlier in the timeline — or perhaps outside it altogether.