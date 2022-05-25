Apple TV+ Orders Speed Racer Series From J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot

You didn't think Tom Cruise was the only one with a patent on the phrase "the need for speed," did you?

Both filmmaker J.J. Abrams and Apple TV+ remain incredibly busy these days. The producer extraordinaire has his fingers in a number of different pots through his Bad Robot production company, although we most recently heard that his "Demimonde" series over at HBO may have hit somewhat of a snag. No matter, however, as he seems to be moving forward with another project at another major streaming service.

Variety is reporting that Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television are teaming up with Apple TV+ to create a new live-action "Speed Racer" series. Apparently in the works for quite some time now, the project has been given a full series order. In terms of the talent involved, Ron Fitzgerald and Hiram Martinez have been recruited to serve as co-showrunners, writers, and executive producers, with Abrams executive producing as well.

The "Speed Racer" franchise is based on the classic Japanese manga originally created by Tatsuo Yoshida under the title "Mach GoGoGo," which was subsequently adapted as an anime series known as "Speed Racer" in 1967. As shown in the Wachowskis' film, the story follows the exploits of brilliant driver Speed Racer (owner of the beautifully designed Mach 5 car) and his close-knit team made up of his father Pops and brother Spritle, girlfriend Trixie, and, uh, his pet chimpanzee named Chim-Chim.