J.J. Abrams' HBO Series Demimonde Might Be In Trouble

Not all is well within the halls of Bad Robot, the production company headed up by mega-producer and blockbuster director J.J. Abrams. The filmmaker and his company signed a gigantic overall deal with Warner Bros. back in September of 2019 but it has not produced all that much content for HBO, HBO Max, or the movie studio up to this point. Now, under the new leadership at Warner Bros. Discovery, Abrams' sci-fi series "Demimonde" may be in trouble — and it seemingly comes down to a big budget issue.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav is frustrated by Bad Robot's lack of output since signing the deal and now, everything is being put under a microscope. That includes "Demimonde," which has been in the works since 2018 and had previously been given a straight-to-series order, with Danielle Deadwylder ("Watchmen") set to star. The problem? Abrams, who is set to write the show and direct the pilot, is looking to spend north of $200 million on the show, which would eclipse what was spent on the upcoming "Game of Thrones" prequel, "House of the Dragon."

With that being the case, the project is being looked at with intense scrutiny and there is a chance it could be scrapped altogether. A decision is expected to be made within the week. This comes as Zaslav, in the wake of the merger between Discovery and Warner Bros., is looking to cut $3 billion from the company's budget.