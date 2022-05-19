Warner Bros. Discovery Is Aiming For 25 Theatrical Releases Per Year

There is much to be said about Warner Bros. Discovery's place in the media landscape and Zaslav's radical shake-up within the corporate structure of the media giant. That having been said, at the base level, this strategy appears to be very good for people who love movies of any kind. Period. There is almost no other way to look at it, at least in the short term. Per The Numbers, Warner Bros. released 17 movies theatrically last year. That means we could get as many as eight more movies in theaters per year under this new directing, and the last time the studio released that many movies per year was in 2015.

The reason this is good is that Warner Bros. can only release so many franchise films in a single calendar year. Between DC, "Harry Potter," "The Conjuring" universe, and whatever other franchises are under the roof, that can certainly account for a nice chunk of those 25 movies, but not all of them. That means we are likely to get a wider array of different sorts of movies, likely more original movies and maybe even original blockbuster-level stuff. The types of movies we simply don't see as much anymore. Or, at the very least, the types of movies that rarely seem to succeed financially even when people complain about Hollywood lacking originality.

For those who want originality, it appears this strategy will offer that. It will also still provide plenty of superhero films, big horror franchise fare, and everything else moviegoers love. With Netflix losing ground in the streaming game, big media companies might need to rethink strategies at the highest levels and Warner Bros. Discovery is doing just that. They are doing so by going with some relatively simple math: movies that do well at the box office will then, in turn, do well on streaming. You can have your cake and eat it too.