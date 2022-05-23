Superhero Bits: New Thor: Love And Thunder Trailer Coming Soon, Doctor Strange Beats Batman & More
Shirtless Bear-Fighter 2 is what Image Comics has been teasing as of late
Over the last several weeks, Image Comics has been sharing cryptic images online that have to do with the number 2. Well, now we know why as Jody LeHeup and Nil Vendrell are returning with "Shirtless Bear-Fighter 2." Many of you may not be familiar with the 2017 miniseries "Shirtless Bear-Fighter" (I wasn't!) but that title alone makes this worth putting on one's radar, and it also settles the mystery behinds those recent posts. So, here we have it. The book is set to hit shelves in August. Plan accordingly, dear reader.
Batwoman star Javicia Leslie weighs in on what might have happened in season 4
The CW recently opted to cancel "Batwoman" after three seasons, along with a whole bunch of other shows. The folks at Digital Spy recently caught up with the show's star, Javicia Leslie, and discussed the fan campaigns that have emerged online to save the show. Leslie was thankful to the fans in the interview and also weighed in on what she might like to see, were the show to be saved.
"The fans would love to see more Wildmoore, which is Sophie and Ryan. I think Meagan and I would also love to continue to play that love story. We'd love to see Mary and Luke maybe spark something. I also would love to see what's going to happen with Alice. What we were blessed with was the ability to create a beautiful finale that, whether we came back or not, is very satisfying for all of us. Alice going off into the abyss as a person that has regained herself and her identity and, honestly, her sanity – I think it'd be beautiful to see where she is, even if she ended up back to being the same old Alice."
A resurrection of the show seems unlikely, so all of this will almost certainly exist in the realm of things that could have been.
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles remind us that it's World Turtle Day
World Turtle Day, dudes! Be a hero & protect turtles around the world. pic.twitter.com/9tNfuruBll— TMNT (@TMNT) May 23, 2022
The official "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" Twitter account opted to share a worthwhile reminder today that it is indeed World Turtle Day. As we can see, Leonardo is being used in a propaganda poster to remind fans of the heroes in a half-shell to do their parts to protect turtles around the world. After all, we wouldn't have this franchise without them!
Morbius topped Vudu's VOD charts this week
There is no getting around the fact that "Morbius" did not do nearly as well as Sony probably hoped it could have. Jared Leto's Marvel Comics adaptation came and went in a hurry in theaters and was trashed by critics. That said, there is a bit of decent news here, in that, the film recently topped Vudu's streaming chart for the week of May 16 to May 22, beating out the likes of Universal's "The Bad Guys" and Focus Features' "The Northman." While this is just one service reporting the numbers, this heavily implies that the film did well on VOD overall. Even so, that probably isn't going to be enough to get a sequel or anything like that, but it's something.
The Marvel Comics history of the Illuminati
While many comic book readers had been familiar with the mysterious group known as the Illuminati for years now, a much larger audience was recently introduced to them thanks to "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." But their time on screen was relatively short-lived and, for those who would like to know more, Marvel has put together the above video going over the group's history albeit briefly, but with a pretty decent amount of detail as well. It can serve as a solid overview for some people, or perhaps a bit of encouragement to check out some of the comics if the video gets your imagination going. Check out the video for yourself above.
Sony Chairman hopes the 'whole group' returns for Spider-Man 4
It remains to be seen when Sony Pictures will get "Spider-Man 4" together but, following the success of "No Way Home," you can rest assured that it will happen. Now, Sony Pictures Chairman Tom Rotham has weighed in on the matter on some level. In a conversation with Deadline, the executive made it clear that he wants director Jon Watts, as well as stars Tom Holland and Zendaya, along with seemingly the core cast, all to return for the next installment. When asked about their possible returns in the interview, Rothman said the following:
"That whole group, we hope. Then there are movies I would call adjunct to the Spider-Man universe. That's Kraven, which we're shooting now, and Madam Web, which we'll start in the spring with S.J. Clarkson directing. And then there are many Marvel characters that are standalone."
Meanwhile, Watts is no longer directing Marvel's "Fantastic Four" reboot but he is making a "Star Wars" show for Disney+, so he may be tied up for a little while.
Heads up! The New Thor: Love and Thunder trailer debuts tonight
Get ready everyone! Thor Love and Thunder official trailer dropping tomorrow @MarvelStudios @thorofficial pic.twitter.com/KxcTU2IJq6— Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) May 23, 2022
In case you might have missed it, as indicated in the above video from Chris Hemsworth, a brand new "Thor: Love and Thunder" trailer is set to drop during tonight's NBA playoff game. With the release of the film about a month and a half away, dropping a new trailer during a major sporting event makes every bit of sense in the world. We will be bringing you the trailer as soon as it drops tonight, so be on the lookout.
Doctor Strange 2 dethrones The Batman as the 2022 global box office champ
There's a new champion at the box office (for now). "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" has now amassed $803.1 million worldwide and that means it is now the year's highest-grossing movie worldwide. That title was previously held by "The Batman," which earned a total of $768.4 million during its run. The question now is, how long can Marvel's "Doctor Strange" sequel hold onto the title? And if it can't go the distance, what movie will do bigger business? We shall see as the summer moviegoing season rolls on. But, for now, the MCU is thriving in a big way after suffering a bit of an uneven 2021 prior to the release of "No Way Home."
Moon Knight featurette shows us how Oscar Isaac played Marc and Steven
Lastly, today brings us a pretty insightful featurette that shows us precisely how the filmmakers behind Marvel's "Moon Knight" managed to bring both of Oscar Isaac's characters, Mark Spector and Steven Grant, to life on-screen at the same time. Sean Faden, VFX Supervisor for the series, offers a great deal of insight to go along with behind-the-scenes footage that shows us exactly how they were able to pull this off. In some cases, it was Isaac doing a lot of extra work, and in other cases, stand-ins were used. Through all of it, a great deal of visual effects work and trickery was employed to make it all appear seamless in the final product. Check the full video out for yourself above.