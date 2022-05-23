Superhero Bits: New Thor: Love And Thunder Trailer Coming Soon, Doctor Strange Beats Batman & More

The CW recently opted to cancel "Batwoman" after three seasons, along with a whole bunch of other shows. The folks at Digital Spy recently caught up with the show's star, Javicia Leslie, and discussed the fan campaigns that have emerged online to save the show. Leslie was thankful to the fans in the interview and also weighed in on what she might like to see, were the show to be saved.

"The fans would love to see more Wildmoore, which is Sophie and Ryan. I think Meagan and I would also love to continue to play that love story. We'd love to see Mary and Luke maybe spark something. I also would love to see what's going to happen with Alice. What we were blessed with was the ability to create a beautiful finale that, whether we came back or not, is very satisfying for all of us. Alice going off into the abyss as a person that has regained herself and her identity and, honestly, her sanity – I think it'd be beautiful to see where she is, even if she ended up back to being the same old Alice."

A resurrection of the show seems unlikely, so all of this will almost certainly exist in the realm of things that could have been.