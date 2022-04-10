We Now Know What Thor Has Been Up To Between Endgame And Love And Thunder

Leave it to a toy leak to provide clues about the plot of "Thor: Love and Thunder." It never fails: there's a new superhero film coming up, and plot details are scarce, but then images of the tie-in merchandise — in this case, action figures — make their way online, rendering some of the secrecy in marketing moot. A Reddit user recently posted a photo of an upcoming wave of Marvel Legends figures based on "Thor: Love and Thunder," and now we have a better idea of what's been going on in the god of thunder's life between the events of "Avengers: Endgame" and "Love and Thunder."

If you're enjoying the lack of a trailer for "Love and Thunder" and would rather not know anything about the fourth "Thor" movie before going into it, look away now, as there's a potential mild spoiler incoming in 3, 2, 1 ...

It looks like Thor will at some point be a Ravager in "Love and Thunder." The conclusion of "Endgame" saw Thor linking up with the Guardians of the Galaxy, and we know that several actors from that franchise will be appearing in "Love and Thunder." But if you thought Thor was going to become an honorary Guardian, it appears he drifts more to the Ravager way of doing things. There's a figure in the Marvel Legends wave called "Ravager Thor," which would seem to indicate that Thor will be joining the band of space pirates that the blue-skinned Yondu (Michael Rooker) once led.