Superhero Bits: Thor: Love And Thunder Broke An Odd MCU Record, A New Morbius Clip & More
(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
"The Batman" passes some big movies at the box office.
"Thor: Love and Thunder" has broken a record in an odd way.
Watch a new "Morbius" clip.
"Ironheart" continues to cast up ahead of production.
All that and more!
Get ready to discover the secret origin of Thor
The secret origin of Thor revealed! 🔥 July 2022. #MarvelComics pic.twitter.com/EhRaRLlvTO— Thor (@thorofficial) April 7, 2022
What's this now? It appears that Marvel Comics is gearing up for a new event within the pages of "The Avengers" that will reveal the "secret origins" of the God of Thunder himself, Thor. Per the teaser image, we're going all the way back to 1,000,000 BC for this tale, which is digging deep into the distant past. Perhaps not coincidentally, this will be hitting shelves in July, right around the time that "Thor: Love and Thunder" is making its way to theaters. Big brand synergy in its natural state. We'll surely learn some more details on the series soon.
The Flash season 8 Resurrection promo
Here is the official promo for the 11th episode of the eighth season of "The Flash" on The CW:
Barry (Grant Gustin) and Chester (Brandon McKnight) may have found a way to stop the "Black Flame" from hurting anyone else meanwhile Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) decides to handle a situation on her own, possibly putting more innocent lives in danger.
Emily Palizzi directed the episode, which was written by Greg Beeman.
The scarab from Moon Knight gets its own poster
Through two episodes of the Disney+ series so far, it's pretty clear that "Moon Knight" is an odd show, at least relative to the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Up to this point, the marketing has largely reflected that, with various character posters for things such as a goldfish and a name tag. That tradition continues with the golden scarab from the series, an important artifact that factors into the plot, taking the spotlight. Credit where credit is due, at least Marvel is getting away from the photoshopped heads floating around a title that we've become accustomed to these days.
Marvel's Ironheart adds newcomer Harper Anthony to its cast
The MCU series "Ironheart" at Disney+ is continuing to cast up, signaling that production is drawing ever nearer. According to The Wrap, newcomer Harper Anthony has been added to the show in a currently unspecified role. Little has been revealed about the show since it was first announced, but Dominique Thorne will star as Riri Williams, a young, genius inventor who, in the comics, manages to make her own Iron Man suit with minimal resources. The young Anthony joins a growing ensemble that also includes Anthony Ramos ("In the Heights"). Also of note, Thorne will first debut later this year in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," which could tee up the ball for this series.
Moon Knight's possible third identity
The big thing at the center of "Moon Knight" has been the dual (and duel) nature of Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant and Marc Spector, two personalities living within the same man and are at odds with one another. But ScreenCrush posits that there may be a third personality we have yet to meet, and they've compiled all of the evidence to support this theory. So those who wish to go down the rabbit hole whilst waiting for the third episode to drop next week, this is a good way to go.
The Batman passes Captain America: The Winter Soldier at the box office
On your left! A little over a month into its theatrical run, "The Batman" has just passed one of the most acclaimed comic book movies of the last decade at the box office. According to The Numbers, with a total of $714.45 million, that puts Robert Pattinson's debut as the DC hero just above 2014's "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" total of $714.4 million. And Director Matt Reeves' new take on Gotham City still has gas left in the tank. The next major film it stands to pass up is 2016's "Suicide Squad" ($745 million), which it may do sooner rather than later. However, the film arriving on HBO max later this month is likely to cut into its earnings significantly, so we'll see what happens.
Thor: Love and Thunder sets a record without a trailer
If the wait for the "Thor: Love and Thunder" trailer seems kind of long, that's because it is! The Direct did the math, and this is now going to be the shortest wait between the arrival of the first trailer for the MCU movie and its theatrical release, with just 91 days until the sequel to "Thor: Ragnarok" arrives. The previous record-holder was "The Incredible Hulk" at 93 days. So, what's the hold-up? At this point, it's pretty unclear but we really should expect to see this thing online very soon, that is unless the movie gets delayed again for some reason, as unlikely as that would be. We can probably expect to see it around the time that "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is released.
Morbius discovers his powers in a new cliip
Lastly, today brings a new clip from "Morbius," which finally hit theaters last weekend and topped the box office, even if it was not with as robust a number as we're accustomed to seeing for most comic book movies. Ahead of a new weekend that is filled with stiff competition, Sony is offering more thorough teases at what is contained within Jared Leto's Marvel debut. In this case, the clip showcases a bit of the hero discovering his powers, with Michael Morbius narrating his findings into a tape recorder. It's a pretty standard sequence that appears in many superhero origin tales, and some handle it better than others. We'll leave it to you to decide how "Morbius" fares in that department.