Chris Hemsworth Thought Thor Was Written Out Of The MCU After Age Of Ultron

Here is the quote from the new book (via ScreenRant) where Hemsworth explains how he came to feel like he was fired and hadn't been told:

"I remember being on the 'Age of Ultron' press tour, and everyone was talking about 'Civil War.' I was like, 'What's Civil War?' I asked, 'Are you doing a side-project or something?' They're like, 'Oh no, Captain America, y'know? The next one is Civil War.' I'm like, 'Wait... Iron Man's in that?' And it's like, 'Yeah, but there's not just Iron Man. There's Vision (Paul Bettany). There's Spider-Man (Tom Holland) ... [Marvel] said, 'You're doing your own thing.' ... I thought, 'This is it. I'm being written out.'"

Admittedly, this idea probably didn't come out of nowhere. At the time Hemsworth had come off of 2013's "Thor: The Dark World," which had been savaged by critics and fans. Then in "Age of Ultron" a good deal of Thor's scenes were left on the cutting room floor, with Hemsworth only getting a measly 14-minutes of screen time despite being second-billed behind Robert Downey Jr., who got 45-minutes onscreen in the ensemble team-up movie. That's right, Quicksilver and Scarlett Witch got more action than the God of Thunder, although it may stem from the fact that Thor is so vastly overpowered compared to other Avengers that he had to be subtly sidelined in order for there to be any challenge for the other heroes.

Of course, once 2017's "Thor: Ragnarok" came along Hemsworth finally found the right balance of humor and pathos for the character. We also got to find out what Thor was actually up to while "Civil War" was happening, which turned out to be ... not much!