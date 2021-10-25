How A Marvel Producer's Wife Helped Joss Whedon Get The Avengers Directing Gig

After Whedon delivered two back-to-back global blockbusters with "Avengers" ($1.51 billion worldwide) and "Avengers: Age of Ultron" ($1.39 billion) he also served as a paid creative consultant on all of Marvel's Phase Two movies, adding in memorable scenes like the "trust my rage" moment in "Thor: The Dark World." He even developed the 7-season hit show "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." before ultimately parting ways with the studio. But this came after over two decades of the writer/director being a bit of an also-ran.

Whedon was unhappy with many of the films made from his screenplays (1992's "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," 1997's "Alien: Resurrection"), had been highly paid for spec scripts like "Suspension" or "Afterlife" that never got produced, and was disappointed to see his name taken off of big hits that he contributed heavily to like 1994's "Speed." Having originally started his writing career in television sitcoms like "Roseanne," he went back to the TV medium to take a mulligan on "Buffy," which proved to be a cult success that sustained 7 seasons and the 5-season spin-off "Angel." While those shows made Whedon a brand and very rich, the 2000s started a career downslide with the cancellation of his sci-fi show "Firefly" and the box office failure of its movie counterpart "Serenity." Whedon had also had a "Wonder Woman" movie that failed to take flight at Warner Bros. and the prematurely canceled series "Dollhouse." Even his horror satire "The Cabin in the Woods" made with Drew Goddard spent two years languishing on a shelf, and by the time he got the call from Marvel he had been taking episodic directing gigs for "The Office" and "Glee."

Whedon is now entering a slump of a different kind after recent workplace abuse allegations turned him into something of a Hollywood pariah and likely precipitated his exit from HBO's "The Nevers." Yet his contribution to the MCU was enormous, paving the way for story threads paid off in many movies since, including "Avengers: Endgame." He would not have been able to make those contributions had it not been for one thoughtful woman, though.