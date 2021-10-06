Marvel Was Planning A What If...? Spin-Off For Star-Lord T'Challa

Marvel's "What If...?" animated series is now streaming its season 1 finale on Disney+, and with it, comes the last known performance from the late, great Chadwick Boseman, who lent his voice to four episodes this season. Before Boseman's untimely death, it seems that there were plans for a spin-off involving his character.

In "What If...?" season 1, Boseman reprised his role as T'Challa, but for the most part, it was a different T'Challa than the one we saw in the "Black Panther" movie. The second episode, "What If... T'Challa Became a Star-Lord?" introduced a character who was not the king of Wakanda but a Ravager, a kind of Robin Hood in space who took Peter Quill's place as the surrogate son of the blue-skinned Yondu (Michael Rooker).

Creator A.C. Bradley and director Bryan Andrews recently spoke with Variety, where they discussed the recording timeline for Boseman with his episodes. He passed away not long after the final session. All of his season 1 episodes were in the bank, but there was no additional material, so fans shouldn't expect to hear his voice in season 2. "I think he was also trying to make an effort," Andrews said, "because T'Challa was so important to him." He continued:

"I don't know if [Chadwick] knew this, but there was planning to have Star-Lord T'Challa spin off into his own show with that universe and crew. We were all very excited. We know he would have loved it, too. And then, you know, he passed, and so all that's in limbo. So, who knows? Maybe one day."

If you haven't seen the season 1 finale of "What If...?," you should probably go watch it before reading any further. Consider this your spoiler warning.