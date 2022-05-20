Daily Podcast: A New Daredevil Show, WB's Theatrical Approach, And More

On the May 20, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor Ben Pearson is joined by Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including WB's new approach to theatrical movies, a new "Daredevil" show, "Godzilla and the Titans" finding a director, and an "Ocean's Eleven" prequel.

Opening Banter:

In The News:

Also mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.