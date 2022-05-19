Superhero Bits: The Marvel Snap Game Trailer, Carnage Goes To Hell This Summer & More

"Carnage" #6 is set to hit shelves in August, and as revealed in the above teaser, Marvel Comics is taking the second arc of the character's latest series to new places, and that place is Hell! Indeed, the evil, deadly symbiote is taking a unique trip, with Ram V. and artists Francesco Manna and Rogê Antônio taking him there. A logline for the arc reads as follows:

Adrift and alone, the Carnage symbiote is free and ready to give in to his most sinister cravings as he unleashes his chaos on the Marvel Universe in this visceral new era. The series enters its second arc this August, and fans will see just how big Carnage's ambitions are as he heads to the realm of the Dark Elves for an enticing prize: the throne of Malekith! The Carnage symbiote has a bloodlust unlike any other organism in the Marvel Universe. Now, its ruthless and aggressive efforts to quench that bloodlust will reach new and never before seen heights. But what in the Hel is Carnage up to, and what will it do to anyone who gets in its way?!

Be on the lookout for "Carnage" #6 this August.