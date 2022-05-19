Superhero Bits: The Marvel Snap Game Trailer, Carnage Goes To Hell This Summer & More
Please(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
-
New "Marvel Snap" video game revealed.
-
The CW's "Gotham Knights" show gets its first poster
-
The Eisner Award nominations are here.
-
Marvel is sending Carnage to Hell (yes, really).
-
All that and more!
Carnage goes to Hell in August
CARNAGE. IN. HELL. 🔥 August 2022. #MarvelComics pic.twitter.com/LoGlGBWUAO— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) May 18, 2022
"Carnage" #6 is set to hit shelves in August, and as revealed in the above teaser, Marvel Comics is taking the second arc of the character's latest series to new places, and that place is Hell! Indeed, the evil, deadly symbiote is taking a unique trip, with Ram V. and artists Francesco Manna and Rogê Antônio taking him there. A logline for the arc reads as follows:
Adrift and alone, the Carnage symbiote is free and ready to give in to his most sinister cravings as he unleashes his chaos on the Marvel Universe in this visceral new era. The series enters its second arc this August, and fans will see just how big Carnage's ambitions are as he heads to the realm of the Dark Elves for an enticing prize: the throne of Malekith! The Carnage symbiote has a bloodlust unlike any other organism in the Marvel Universe. Now, its ruthless and aggressive efforts to quench that bloodlust will reach new and never before seen heights. But what in the Hel is Carnage up to, and what will it do to anyone who gets in its way?!
Be on the lookout for "Carnage" #6 this August.
The Eisner Awards 2022 nominees have been revealed
The Eisner Awards are pretty much like the Oscars for comic books, and the list of nominees for this year's edition has been revealed. The Best Continuing Series category, arguably the Best Picture equivalent in the comic book world, consists of "Bitter Root," "The Department of Truth," "Immortal Hulk," "Nightwing," and "Something is Killing the Children." Meanwhile, Best Limited Series sees "Beta Ray Bill: Argent Star," "The Good Asian," "Hocus Pocus," "The Many Deaths of Laila Starr," "Stray Dogs," and "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" duking it out. You can check out the full list of nominees by clicking here.
The Gotham Knights TV show gets an official poster
Who will protect Gotham now? #CWGothamKnights is coming 2023 to The CW! pic.twitter.com/85HkzvWKXe— CWGothamKnights (@TheCW_GothamK) May 19, 2022
That "Gotham Knights" TV show that The CW shot a pilot for was given a series order recently, and we've go the poster to prove it! The network has revealed the above artwork, which showcases the young members of the Bat-family who will be patrolling the streets of Gotham City in the aftermath of Bruce Wayne's murder. You'll notice that none of the young cast members are dressed in costume, and that may be for a good reason, as marquee characters such as Nightwing or Batgirl will not be included in the lineup. This isn't an adaptation of the upcoming game of the same name, and we're looking at lesser-known characters filling out the ensemble, such as Turner Hayes and Carrie Kelley. The show does not yet have a premiere date set.
Please enjoy (?) this Morbius remix track
"Morbius" basically came and went in theaters, and the time has come for its home video release. With the movie now available on digital and the Blu-ray set to hit shelves next month, Sony is trying to promote this movie all over again, and now they're leaning into the weirdness of it all. To that point, the above video is a remix track that takes various bits from the movie and turns them into a song, if one wants to call it that. Credit where credit is due, they committed to this idea, and said f*** it, let's put this up on our company's main YouTube channel for all to see.
Anson Mount shares new BTS look at Black Bolt in Multiverse of Madness
First “Dr. Strange” rehearsal: landing nailed. Thanks to the incredible stunt team and to producer Richie Palmer for making me feel so welcome so quickly… despite the wedgie. #DoctorStrange #MultiverseOfMadness #BlackBolt #stunts @Marvel pic.twitter.com/ClShgS7TGO— Anson Mount (@ansonmount) May 18, 2022
Anson Mount made his unlikely return as Black Bolt from "Inhumans" in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Now that the yelling about spoilers has chilled out a bit, Mount has shared a little behind-the-scenes video from his time filming, in which, he demonstrates his ability to nail a superhero landing on the first try. At least he got to do that before getting into his fight with Wanda which um, didn't exactly go his way, to put it nicely.
I am an Iron Man Xbox
As revealed by Comic Book Resources, video game console modder Mark Bongo did something interesting with an Xbox Series S by turning it into a full-on tribute to Iron Man. The above video gives a detailed overview of what he's cooked up. The best part? He's actually going to make some of these to sell. Bongo said:
"This is a limited run of Xbox consoles I will be making. Iron Man-themed Xbox XS console with arc reactor that powers on and off with the console, screws individually holding down the armor, plus themed controller."
No word yet on price or when they will be available, but you can get a better look at the system above.
The Rock shares new video from the Black Adam set
We know that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's long-awaited "Black Adam" movie has been undergoing reshoots as of late. Now, the wrestler-turned-actor has offered a little peek behind the curtain in the form of a video of him on set, in costume, getting ready to film some scenes as the DC anti-hero. We don't get to see too much, but we do get a glimpse of the costume in action (from the back at least) without any fancy CGI or effects to dress it up. Honestly, it looks pretty impressive, even without any bells and whistles. We can only hope that the movie itself is just as cool when it all comes together. After all, Johnson was initially cast back in 2007 (!) so we've been waiting a long time for this.
Watch the Marvel Snap trailer
Lastly, today settles a little mystery that was teed up in yesterday's edition of the column. Marvel teased that a video game announcement was coming, and true to their word, it has arrived. "Marvel Snap" is the game, and the above trailer offers us a little overview of what's in store for players. It is an online game that is described as a "fast-paced, adrenaline-pumping card battler." While that may not be what some fans had in mind, it does look like an awful lot of thought and work was put into it. Marvel describes the game as follows:
MARVEL SNAP is an insanely fun card battler developed by Second Dinner, a new studio founded by veteran game developers and pioneers in the collectible card game genre, published by Nuverse and created in collaboration with Marvel Entertainment. Featuring 150+ iconic Marvel characters, MARVEL SNAP brings together stunning art from Marvel's rich 80 year history with beautiful, brand new original illustrations to deliver hundreds of collectible art pieces in an intense player vs. player (PVP) fast-paced CCG. MARVEL SNAP introduces a new way to compete for the highest ranks, allowing players to "SNAP" to raise the stakes and double down. The mind games and bluffing inherent in this innovative mechanic create a game that is truly impossible to master.
No release date has been confirmed but it is set to release later this year on mobile and PC. Full details can be found by clicking here.