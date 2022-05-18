Superhero Bits: A New Marvel Video Game, The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Trailer Is Coming & More

IDW has announced a brand new event series titled "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game," which will see the heroes in a half-shell teaming up with none other than their arch-nemesis Shredder. The publisher, in a press release, said this event has been built up through years of intricate planning, with writer Tom Waltz and artist Vincenzo Federici bringing it to fruition. A synopsis for the book reads as follows:

In The Armageddon Game, the Turtles—under the leadership of the Shredder—begin a dangerous quest to seek out allies against Rat King's trio of terror: LeatherKrang, Baxter Stockman, and Madame Null. It's a mission that will see our heroes spread out across New York City...and across multiple dimensions! But they'd better hurry because their enemies are already on the march, and with the Turtles absent, Mutant Town is ripe for false flag attacks, mysterious new villains, and unexpected alliances. The time has come at last to find out who is playing the game...and who is being played!

The book doesn't have a release date yet but it is set to release sometime in 2022, so be on the lookout.