The Morning Watch: Uncharted Honest Trailer, The Vehicles Of Halo's TV Series & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, listen as the Honest Trailer for "Uncharted" makes it clear that we've gotten to many bad versions of "The Mummy" in the past couple years. Plus, get up close and personal with the sci-fi vehicles of the "Halo" TV series on Paramount+ right now. And finally, watch as the legendary James Hong ("Big Trouble in Little China," "Everything Everywhere All At Once") gets his rightful place on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.