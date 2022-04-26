The Morning Watch: Adam West Stars In The Batman, Creating The Weapons Of Halo & More

In this edition, watch as Adam West, the star of the classic 1966 "Batman" TV series is inserts into "The Batman" along with the retro versions of The Penguin, The Riddler, and Catwoman. Plus, see how the weapons of the "Halo" TV series were created, based on their video game counterparts. And finally, watch as the cast of Pixar's space adventure "Lightyear" reacts to the most recent trailer from last week.