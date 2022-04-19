The Morning Watch: Life On The Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser, Creating The VFX Of Halo & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" star Ashley Eckstein (voice of Ahsoka Tano) takes us on a tour of the Galactic Starcruiser experience with her two-night adventure aboard the Halcyon. Plus, we go behind-the-scenes with the cast and visual effects team from the "Halo" series to look at the balance between practical and visual effects. And finally, actor Bill Nighy breaks down his most iconic roles from films like "Love Actually," and the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise.