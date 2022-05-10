There Was No Way Tom Cruise Was Ever Going To Be In Doctor Strange 2

Once upon a time, the Marvel Cinematic Universe could have been very different, with Zooey Deschanel almost playing The Wasp in "The Avengers," Asa Butterfield as Spider-Man, and an Avengers team led by none other than Tom Cruise as Iron Man.

Cruise, of course, actually got approached to play the lead role in "Iron Man," but he ultimately turned down the role as he didn't feel it was something worth committing to.

Though none of those came to pass, the introduction of the multiverse in the MCU has allowed for all kinds of previously unthinkable possibilities to become certainties. Even if it ended up being a joke, we did get Evan Peters in "WandaVision" while "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" delivered crazy cameos. But there was one big cameo that had been rumored for months yet never made it to the film: the return of Tom Cruise as Tony Stark.

Heavy spoilers ahead for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."