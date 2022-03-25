No One Could Tell Tom Cruise 'No' While Making The Latest Mission: Impossible Movies

You don't say "no" to Tom Cruise. Executives at Paramount Pictures, some of whom are out the door now, learned that during the making of "Mission: Impossible 7" and "Mission: Impossible 8." Cruise is famous for performing his own stunts, but with the "Mission Impossible" sequels, he pulled a different kind of stunt: lawyering up against Paramount.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, which has published an in-depth feature on the impossible mission of saying no to Cruise, the legal tiff arose over the plan to give "MI: 7" a 45-day theatrical window before sending it to the Paramount+ streaming service. This length of time has become increasingly common for theatrical releases during the pandemic, but it goes against the conventional three-month window.

Cruise, per THR, wasn't down with that at all. The report indicates that the studio was desperate for material to prop up Paramount+, but Cruise put the kibosh on the idea of either a "Days of Thunder" streaming series or a "Mission: Impossible" TV series revival. He can say "no," you just can't say "no" to him.

"MI: 7" wrapped principal photography last September — or so we thought — but the report also indicates that it still isn't finished yet and that Cruise might essentially be holding it hostage until he and director Christopher McQuarrie can finish "MI: 8," which apparently picks up right where the cliffhanger ending of "MI: 7" leaves off. The two films were originally meant to be filmed back-to-back but have since undergone numerous delays, with "MI: 7" now expected to open in July of 2023.