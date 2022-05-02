Michael Waldron Says Writing Doctor Strange 2 Was Like Playing Frankenstein [Exclusive]

On top of the challenges of writing a movie for the MCU and writing a multiverse story, Waldron also came on board after the original "Doctor Strange" director, Scott Derrickson, had left the project. Waldron and new director Sam Raimi had to pick up the pieces left by the original team and try to fashion them into a good movie. Thankfully, Waldron's experience in the fast-paced world of television prepared him for just this kind of crunch, though it made him feel like a different famous doctor:

"... The television background between 'Rick and Morty' and 'Community,' kind of creating out of chaos; sets you up well for working on any project this big, with this many moving parts. I wouldn't even call it surgery so much as I would call it, getting rid of one body, and pulling... And maybe it's a Frankenstein. It's not even that. We just created a new body out of parts from the board. And there was a version of the story that existed as Sam and I came on."

Raimi and Waldron took some of the pieces from the original "Multiverse of Madness" design and set about making something new from them. That's a lot of work to take on, especially when Marvel sets their release dates years in advance and there's guaranteed to be a strict shooting schedule in order to meet those release dates. Then, delays caused by the pandemic turned out to be a blessing in disguise, giving Raimi and Waldron all of the time they needed to create their own vision for Strange:

"... When COVID came down and delayed us several months, it gave Sam and I the opportunity to say, 'all right, well, now we have the time. If we wanted to start over from scratch, what would our version of the movie be?' And Marvel was fortunately very supportive of that. And he and I set to work and kind of created our own thing."

The pandemic gave Waldron and Raimi the time they needed to create a "Doctor Strange" movie that fit their own sensibilities, without having to draw too heavily on what was already planned. With Waldron's sci-fi experience and Raimi's horror and fantasy chops, the result should be movie magic.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" hits theaters May 6, 2022.