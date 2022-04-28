Paramount Previews Sizzle Reel Of Dungeons & Dragons, Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts, And More

The sizzle reel kicked off with a new shot of Optimus Prime turning around from "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts." It went on to show clips from "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," with Michelle Rodriguez (who's believed to be playing a barbarian) wearing armor and riding a horse while Chris Pine's character rides by her side. "Look where we are," said Rodriguez.

Regé-Jean Page, fresh off his breakout role in "Bridgerton" season 1, also showed up wearing snazzy fantasy armor. A quasi-official synopsis indicates Pine is playing an "ex-Harper turned thief" in the "Dungeons & Dragons" film, with Rodriguez co-starring as his partner, "a female barbarian." For now, though, Page's role remains a mystery.

There was more footage from "Rise of the Beasts" after that, showing the character played by Anthony Ramos ("In the Heights") driving on a bridge in Los Angeles. More specifically, he was recklessly weaving in and out of cars, like something out of a "Fast & Furious" movie.

"Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" opens in theaters on March 3, 2023. "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" will follow suit three months later on June 9, 2023.