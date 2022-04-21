The Dungeons & Dragons Movie Has An Official Title

That's right, the official title for the film is "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," hinting at the fact that there might be some roguish characters among the cast. This isn't a huge surprise, as the official synopsis revealed that Pine's character is a former Harper turned thief. We also know that Rodriguez is apparently playing a barbarian, and Hugh Grant will play the villain, but otherwise, things are still pretty much under wraps. Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Regé-Jean Page are also cast, though their roles are still somewhat of a mystery.

Here's a synopsis:

An ex-Harper turned thief escapes from prison with his partner, a female barbarian, and reunites with a no-talent wizard and a druid new to their team in an effort to rob the cheating conman who stole all their loot from the heist that landed them behind bars, and used it to install himself as the Lord of Neverwinter. Only the traitor is allied with a powerful Red Wizard who has something far more sinister in store.

It sounds like quite the party, with a barbarian, a wizard, a bard/rogue, and a druid. The "ex-Harper" part has me wondering if Pine will do any bardic singing, because we could all use another performance like "Agony" from "Into the Woods." Give that man a lute! I'm a big "Dungeons & Dragons" fan, and few things would make me happier than seeing the best Chris pull out all of the stops in order to bring Faerûn to life.

"Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" will roll into theaters on March 3, 2023.