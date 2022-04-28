Jurassic World Dominion Trailer: It's Time For More Dinosaur Mayhem

Those crazy dinosaurs are at it again, folks! We are once more sucked into a Faustian bargain in which man has tempted fate in order to make money and look cool, and man, is it going to make money and look cool. I mean, I'm no box office wizard, but 1) How can you deny the urge of a new "Jurassic Park" film? And 2) How can you deny the fact that dinosaurs look cool? It's pure math, tight science. Which, funny enough, is what got us into mess anyway. But you're not here to read some copy that states the obvious, you've got an itch that can only be scratched with a trailer and some hard hitting facts. And you're in luck, because we've got both.

But let's start with those facts, shall we? "Jurassic World Dominion" is the culmination of the most recent "Jurassic" trilogy, which started with "Jurassic World" in 2015 and continued on with "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" in 2018. Following the events of "Fallen Kingdom," which saw Velociraptor wrangler Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and busy business woman with a heart of gold Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) return to the abandoned theme park island to save the dinos from a casual volcano eruption, "Jurassic World Dominion" shows a world fully infested with dinos! Look at them, causing mayhem! Murdering people! Destroying buildings! It's going to be a wild (and long) ride.