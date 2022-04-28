Jurassic World Dominion Trailer: It's Time For More Dinosaur Mayhem
Those crazy dinosaurs are at it again, folks! We are once more sucked into a Faustian bargain in which man has tempted fate in order to make money and look cool, and man, is it going to make money and look cool. I mean, I'm no box office wizard, but 1) How can you deny the urge of a new "Jurassic Park" film? And 2) How can you deny the fact that dinosaurs look cool? It's pure math, tight science. Which, funny enough, is what got us into mess anyway. But you're not here to read some copy that states the obvious, you've got an itch that can only be scratched with a trailer and some hard hitting facts. And you're in luck, because we've got both.
But let's start with those facts, shall we? "Jurassic World Dominion" is the culmination of the most recent "Jurassic" trilogy, which started with "Jurassic World" in 2015 and continued on with "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" in 2018. Following the events of "Fallen Kingdom," which saw Velociraptor wrangler Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and busy business woman with a heart of gold Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) return to the abandoned theme park island to save the dinos from a casual volcano eruption, "Jurassic World Dominion" shows a world fully infested with dinos! Look at them, causing mayhem! Murdering people! Destroying buildings! It's going to be a wild (and long) ride.
The circle of life (or a very profitable franchise)
"Jurassic World Dominion" isn't just jam packed with dinosaur chaos, it's also all about fully enmeshing the "Jurassic Park" cinematic universe. "Dominion" sees the return of the original "Jurassic Park" trio, including Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm). It's a sweet way to tie up loose ends and create a kind of closed loop between the first "Jurassic Park" movie and the last (I mean, probably not) "Jurassic World" movie. It's no wonder that Fandango announced via a press release that this was the most anticipated movie of the summer.
And speaking of summer, "Jurassic World Dominion" crashes into theaters on June 10, 2022. This time, like every time, I'm rooting for the dinosaurs.
From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures.