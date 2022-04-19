Interview With The Vampire Teaser: Meet The New Lestat, Sort Of

Haven't you heard? In 2022, everyone's catching vampire fever! We here at /Film even have an entire series dedicated to the pointy-toothed bloodsuckers, commemorating the centennial milestone of the original "Nosferatu." Since you can usually count on Hollywood to take advantage of a major anniversary, we just so happen to be getting a television adaptation of "Interview with the Vampire" later this year, based on the 1976 novel of the same name written by the late Anne Rice (who passed away in late 2021, leaving behind an indelible legacy).

To this point, AMC has kept the upcoming series adaptation of the popular vampire story under closely-guarded wraps, with our very first look kept to a mere handful of seconds and the first actual teaser living up to the name, simply teasing the iconography of "Interview with the Vampire" and little else. That trend continues today, with the television network releasing yet another terribly brief look at the series about the undead being and the human journalist who sits down to interview him. This particular footage focuses on Lestat ... or, rather, the back of Lestat's head. But then again, don't we have enough experience with demanding trailers for highly-anticipated projects, only to end up getting mad when they give away too much? Look on the bright side: that's the exact opposite problem with this marketing strategy so far!

In any case, you can check out the new teaser below.