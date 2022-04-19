Interview With The Vampire Teaser: Meet The New Lestat, Sort Of
Haven't you heard? In 2022, everyone's catching vampire fever! We here at /Film even have an entire series dedicated to the pointy-toothed bloodsuckers, commemorating the centennial milestone of the original "Nosferatu." Since you can usually count on Hollywood to take advantage of a major anniversary, we just so happen to be getting a television adaptation of "Interview with the Vampire" later this year, based on the 1976 novel of the same name written by the late Anne Rice (who passed away in late 2021, leaving behind an indelible legacy).
To this point, AMC has kept the upcoming series adaptation of the popular vampire story under closely-guarded wraps, with our very first look kept to a mere handful of seconds and the first actual teaser living up to the name, simply teasing the iconography of "Interview with the Vampire" and little else. That trend continues today, with the television network releasing yet another terribly brief look at the series about the undead being and the human journalist who sits down to interview him. This particular footage focuses on Lestat ... or, rather, the back of Lestat's head. But then again, don't we have enough experience with demanding trailers for highly-anticipated projects, only to end up getting mad when they give away too much? Look on the bright side: that's the exact opposite problem with this marketing strategy so far!
In any case, you can check out the new teaser below.
Interview with the Vampire teaser
Louis and Lestat, two peas in a pod! Well, only if that "pod" were more like a casket and those "peas" were a pair of very different kinds of bloodthirsty individuals.
The Anne Rice story of "Interview with the Vampire" more or less lives up to its title, documenting an incredibly long and sprawling conversation between a human journalist named Daniel (Eric Bogosian) and the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (played by Sam Reid), who struggles with the loss of his humanity stemming from his blood-soaked nightlife as a supernatural creature with an insatiable thirst for blood. He's pointedly contrasted with master, frenemy, and romantic interest Lestat de Lioncourt (Jacob Anderson), a French nobleman traditionally depicted as a coldhearted killer who serves as a foil to Louis' bleeding heart sensibilities.
This brief footage slowly works its way to a glimpse of Lestat from behind, with the jovial music surrounding him ominously fading away into tortured breathing as he quietly observes the busy town surrounding him. Fans of the 1994 movie, starring Tom Cruise as Lestat and Brad Pitt as Louis, will likely pick up on the fact that this version of Lestat certainly looks reminiscent of the outfit that Cruise wore.
The AMC series comes from "Perry Mason" co-creator Rolin Jones, who serves as showrunner on this production. Alan Taylor (of "Game of Thrones," "Thor: The Dark World," and "The Many Saints of Newark" fame) is set to direct the first two episodes. The show stars Anderson, Reid, and Bogosian as the main trio of characters, along with Bailey Bass as Claudia, the immortal being stuck in the body of a child and essentially the "daughter" of Lestat and Louis.
The series will premiere on AMC and the streaming service AMC+ in the fall of 2022.