First Interview With A Vampire TV Series Footage Teases Vampires, Maybe Interviews With Them
AMC has unveiled the first footage from its upcoming "Interview with the Vampire" TV series during a promo for several shows coming to its AMC+ streaming service in 2022. In this footage, we get our first juicy glimpse of Jacob Anderson (best known for his role as Grey Worm on "Game of Thrones") in costume as the vampire Louis, played by Brad Pitt in the 1994 film adaptation of the late Anne Rice's groundbreaking novel. We also see Sam Reid as the vampire who made him, Lestat, who was played by Tom Cruise in said adaptation. And this new Lestat looks quite fearsome — not someone you'd want to meet in a dark New Orleans alley.
Stuart Townsend played Lestat in the 2002 adaptation of Rice's other "Vampire Chronicles" novel, "Queen of the Damned." As we previously reported, AMC now owns the rights to the rest of the "Vampire Chronicles" novels and is looking to build a franchise with them, sort of the new vampire equivalent of its long-shambling zombie franchise, "The Walking Dead."
This AMC+ promo was posted on the company's Twitter account, and there are only a few seconds of "Interview with the Vampire" footage in it, but you better believe we'll be sinking out teeth into it and sucking it of all its blood, the way vampires do.
"I give death to those deserving"
The promo below gives a look at the final seasons of "Better Call Saul" and "Killing Eve," as well as several new shows coming to AMC+. There's a new legal drama called "61st Street," created by Peter Moffat and starring Courtney B. Vance, and there's a psychological thriller called "Dark Winds" about two Navajo cops, played by Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon. There's also a Western called "That Dirty Black Bag," which gives "Preacher" star Dominic Cooper a new home, and a science fiction show called "Moonhaven," starring Joe Manganiello and Dominic Monaghan.
However, where the promo really "comes alive" (or undead?), as the voiceover tells us, is when it introduces the new series, "Interview with the Vampire."
Iconic characters. Epic new worlds. Legendary series.
Itâ€™s all here. pic.twitter.com/VFBHn9zPgu
— AMC+ (@AMCPlus) February 14, 2022
We see what looks like Louis and Lestat sitting on a bench in front of St. Louis Cathedral, a well-known New Orleans landmark. New Orleans, of course, is ground zero for everything vampire-related, including the real-life Endless Night Vampire Ball, the upcoming Nicolas Cage Dracula movie "Renfield," and the original "Interview with the Vampire" book and movie.
Lestat looks up with blood all over his mouth and gives a ferocious roar. We see him and Louis in a church and he says, "I give death to those deserving." Gee, Lestat ... antihero much? At this point, Louis looks fully human (and sweaty and afraid), but toward the end of the promo, we see another glimpse of him looking over his shoulder at some kind of formal gathering. And now, he's got vampire eyes ...
"Interview with the Vampire," the series, is coming to AMC and AMC+ sometime in 2022.