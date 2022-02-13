First Interview With A Vampire TV Series Footage Teases Vampires, Maybe Interviews With Them

AMC has unveiled the first footage from its upcoming "Interview with the Vampire" TV series during a promo for several shows coming to its AMC+ streaming service in 2022. In this footage, we get our first juicy glimpse of Jacob Anderson (best known for his role as Grey Worm on "Game of Thrones") in costume as the vampire Louis, played by Brad Pitt in the 1994 film adaptation of the late Anne Rice's groundbreaking novel. We also see Sam Reid as the vampire who made him, Lestat, who was played by Tom Cruise in said adaptation. And this new Lestat looks quite fearsome — not someone you'd want to meet in a dark New Orleans alley.

Stuart Townsend played Lestat in the 2002 adaptation of Rice's other "Vampire Chronicles" novel, "Queen of the Damned." As we previously reported, AMC now owns the rights to the rest of the "Vampire Chronicles" novels and is looking to build a franchise with them, sort of the new vampire equivalent of its long-shambling zombie franchise, "The Walking Dead."

This AMC+ promo was posted on the company's Twitter account, and there are only a few seconds of "Interview with the Vampire" footage in it, but you better believe we'll be sinking out teeth into it and sucking it of all its blood, the way vampires do.