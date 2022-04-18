Steven Yeun Is Back In The Recording Booth For Invincible Season 2
Steven Yeun is finally back to work recording his voice performance for season 2 of "Invincible," the animated Prime Video series based on the comic book written by Yeun's old "Walking Dead" collaborator, Robert Kirkman. Back in early January, we heard that work on "Invincible" season 2 was progressing slowly, and there was no clear indication as to when it would arrive. Less than a week later, "Invincible" became the subject of a lawsuit, which seemed to present another bump in the road for the critically acclaimed superhero series.
Season 2 still doesn't have a release date yet, but the show has already been renewed for a third season, and now Prime Video has taken to Instagram to post some official footage of Yeun in the recording booth, where he will reprise his role as super-powered teen Mark Grayson in the next round of "Invincible" episodes.
"Invincible" premiered in late March of 2021, so it's not as though the show has reached the point of being delayed for over two years like, say, AMC's "Better Call Saul," which is finally returning to television this week. However, as with many movies and TV shows, the pandemic has resulted in a lengthier production timeline for "Invincible." In the interim, showrunner Simon Racioppa has kept busy co-creating another animated superhero series, "The Boys Presents: Diabolical," for Prime Video.
The crew is hard at work and has been for some time
Though Yeun may just now be entering the recording booth for "Invincible" season 3, Racioppa revealed last month that work on the season has already been underway for quite some time. He told ComicBookMovie:
"We're working hard on it. The one thing I'd tell people is we've been working hard on it for a longer period than they think. A lot of people assume we've just got started on it, and that's not true. We've been working on it for a while now. But, it's a big show. To do it properly takes time. We're still in the pandemic. We're hopefully coming out of it, but that makes things a little slower too. Everybody is working very hard on it; I think you're going to be very happy with it. I hope so. We want to make it as badly as everyone wants to see it. We're deep in. I wish it was already done and I wish it was finished, but it's just not."
"Invincible" co-stars Sandra Oh as Mark's mother, Debbie Grayson, and J.K. Simmons as his father, Nolan Grayson — who begins the series as Omni-Man, the most powerful superhero on the planet. Other members of the core cast include Zazie Beetz, Gillian Jacobs, and Zachary Quinto. They, and other characters voiced by Walton Goggins, Seth Rogen, and Mahershala Ali, are all expected to return for season 2, which might not come until late 2022 or even 2023. We'll keep you posted on the release date.