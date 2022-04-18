Steven Yeun Is Back In The Recording Booth For Invincible Season 2

Steven Yeun is finally back to work recording his voice performance for season 2 of "Invincible," the animated Prime Video series based on the comic book written by Yeun's old "Walking Dead" collaborator, Robert Kirkman. Back in early January, we heard that work on "Invincible" season 2 was progressing slowly, and there was no clear indication as to when it would arrive. Less than a week later, "Invincible" became the subject of a lawsuit, which seemed to present another bump in the road for the critically acclaimed superhero series.

Season 2 still doesn't have a release date yet, but the show has already been renewed for a third season, and now Prime Video has taken to Instagram to post some official footage of Yeun in the recording booth, where he will reprise his role as super-powered teen Mark Grayson in the next round of "Invincible" episodes.

"Invincible" premiered in late March of 2021, so it's not as though the show has reached the point of being delayed for over two years like, say, AMC's "Better Call Saul," which is finally returning to television this week. However, as with many movies and TV shows, the pandemic has resulted in a lengthier production timeline for "Invincible." In the interim, showrunner Simon Racioppa has kept busy co-creating another animated superhero series, "The Boys Presents: Diabolical," for Prime Video.