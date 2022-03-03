Invincible Showrunner Simon Racioppa Reveals Why Season 2 Is Taking So Long

"Invincible," based on the Robert Kirkman graphic novels of the same name, debuted on Prime Video in 2021 and received quite a bit of love from both critics and fans for its skewering of comic book tropes. Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, and Mark Hamill lead an all-star cast of voice talent that helped propel this show into the spotlight. Between the huge cast and the amount of time it takes to animate something, it's really no wonder that "Invincible" is taking a little while to get to season 2. Racioppa explained:

"We're working hard on it. The one thing I'd tell people is we've been working hard on it for a longer period than they think. A lot of people assume we've just got started on it, and that's not true. We've been working on it for a while now. But, it's a big show. To do it properly takes time. We're still in the pandemic. We're hopefully coming out of it, but that makes things a little slower too. Everybody is working very hard on it; I think you're going to be very happy with it. I hope so. We want to make it as badly as everyone wants to see it. We're deep in. I wish it was already done and I wish it was finished, but it's just not. We're deep into it; literally, this afternoon, that's what I'm doing – more work on that show! Right after these interviews, I'm back on to 'Invincible.'"

If the wait for the disturbing, violent world of "Invincible" seems like it's too much to bear, Racioppa's other venture should help fill the gap. "The Boys Presents: Diabolical" serves a lot of the same self-aware, super-gross superhero animated action in bite-sized chunks. The humor and horror is balanced in equal measure, much like "Invincible," and there are a whole host of animation styles to tickle your fancy.

"The Boys Presents: Diabolical" premieres on Prime Video on March 4, 2022, and "Invincible" season 2 will be here eventually.