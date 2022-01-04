You'll Probably Have To Wait A Little Bit For Invincible Season 2

Yeun has come a long way since braving the zombie apocalypse as Glenn on "The Walking Dead." His post-AMC career has seen him teaming with auteurs like Bong Joon-ho for "Okja" and Jordan Peele for the upcoming "Nope." Yeun can also be seen in critically acclaimed films such as "Burning" and "Minari," the latter of which earned six Academy Award nominations last year and became the first Korean film to score a win for acting for Youn Yuh-jung's supporting role.

Otherwise, you can catch Yeun in "The Humans," which is currently in theaters and streaming on Showtime. This film has been on my radar since I read our own Chris Evangelista's review of it coming out of the Toronto International Film Festival back in September. The movie is set on Thanksgiving but the review describes it as "a surprisingly scary horror movie disguised as a family drama." The only slice of Thanksgiving horror I can recall having seen is the fake slasher trailer for "Thanksgiving" that Eli Roth directed as part of Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez's "Grindhouse" double feature back in 2007.

As a hyper-violent superhero tale, "Invincible" treads more familiar ground, but it has won over skeptics and currently sits pretty with a 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Here's the synopsis for the first season from Amazon: