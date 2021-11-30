Jordan Peele's Nope Has Wrapped Production

Good news, Jordan Peele fans. The acclaimed helmer of "Get Out" and "Us" has officially wrapped production on his third directorial feature, "Nope."

There's still not much word on any plot specifics, but Indiewire (by way of Variety) reports that Hoyte van Hoytema served as the film's cinematographer and that he and Peele shot "Nope" on Kodak film, including 65mm in IMAX. Hoytema has an impressive list of credits that includes "Let the Right One In," "The Fighter," "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy," "Her," "Spectre," and "Ad Astra." In recent years, he has become more well-known as Christopher Nolan's regular director of photography, stepping in after Nolan and longtime collaborator Wally Pfister parted ways, and serving as the DP for "Interstellar," "Dunkirk," and "Tenet." He's also attached to Nolan's upcoming "Oppenheimer."

"Nope" will reunite Peele with Daniel Kaluuya, the star of "Get Out," who won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for "Judas and the Black Messiah." Steven Yeun, who was nominated for Best Actor for "Minari," co-stars, and Peele has lined up a strong cast beyond that, including Keke Palmer, Barbie Ferreira, Brandon Perea, and Michael Wincott.