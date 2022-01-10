Invincible Comic Colorist Sues Robert Kirkman, Alleging He Was Conned Out Of His Profits Share

There's a lot to unpack here, and we won't know anything for certain until the lawsuit unfolds, but it's worth noting this isn't the first time Kirkman has been sued by a collaborator. In 2012, Kirkman and comic book artist Tony Moore amicably settled a lawsuit in which Moore alleged that "Kirkman and his agents had duped him into assigning his interest in the material over to Kirkman," according to The Hollywood Reporter. After a countersuit and a brief move to federal court, the lawsuit ended. A joint statement on behalf of the pair to THR said that "neither side will be discussing any details but will instead happily and productively spend their time focused on their own work and move on in their lives."

It's tough to know exactly what to make of all this, but we do know the now-lucrative business of adapting comic books has resulted in numerous lawsuits in the past. Everyone deserves credit for their work, but how does that credit translate across decades and mediums? It seems that question is more often than not worked out in court, as when Marvel sued the estates of famed comic book creators, and author of a similar story sued spin-off series "Fear The Walking Dead," and a company called Stan Lee Media (not related to Stan Lee himself) sued all sorts of people. We'll keep you posted on the Kirkman-Crabtree lawsuit as it unfolds.