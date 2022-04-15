Pachinko's Justin Chon To Direct Jason Momoa Starrer Chief Of War For Apple TV+

Justin Chon, who directed episodes of the critically acclaimed Apple TV+ series "Pachinko" with Kogonada, is set to direct the streamer's latest series "Chief of War," according to Variety. Chon is reportedly set to direct and executive produce the first two episodes of "Chief of War," which will star Jason Momoa, who is also writing the series with Thomas Paa Sibbett and Doug Jung.

"Chief of War" is set in 1795 and based on the true story of famous Hawaiian warrior Ka'iana. He was a part of the army of Maui, but left to become a fisherman. Everything changes for him and he reverses his retirement when his name is found to be part of a prophecy saying he'll be the one who brings the war between the islands to an end and unite Hawaii.

According to The Ankler which broke the story about the series, there will be historical figures in the series like King Kamehameha, King Kahekili of Maui, Prince Kupule, and John Young. Production is set to begin this summer, the site reports, and the production is looking for writers of Polynesian descent to help with the series. Serving as executive producers are Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Francis Lawrence, and Erik Holmberg.