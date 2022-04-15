Pachinko's Justin Chon To Direct Jason Momoa Starrer Chief Of War For Apple TV+
Justin Chon, who directed episodes of the critically acclaimed Apple TV+ series "Pachinko" with Kogonada, is set to direct the streamer's latest series "Chief of War," according to Variety. Chon is reportedly set to direct and executive produce the first two episodes of "Chief of War," which will star Jason Momoa, who is also writing the series with Thomas Paa Sibbett and Doug Jung.
"Chief of War" is set in 1795 and based on the true story of famous Hawaiian warrior Ka'iana. He was a part of the army of Maui, but left to become a fisherman. Everything changes for him and he reverses his retirement when his name is found to be part of a prophecy saying he'll be the one who brings the war between the islands to an end and unite Hawaii.
According to The Ankler which broke the story about the series, there will be historical figures in the series like King Kamehameha, King Kahekili of Maui, Prince Kupule, and John Young. Production is set to begin this summer, the site reports, and the production is looking for writers of Polynesian descent to help with the series. Serving as executive producers are Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Francis Lawrence, and Erik Holmberg.
Based on the true story of the Hawaiian warrior Ka'iana
Variety reports that Chon was in negotiations to direct "Chief of War" when the deal was announced earlier this month, but that the deal has just been finished. In addition to episodes of the Apple TV+ series "Pachinko," Chon wrote, directed and starred in the Focus Features film "Blue Bayou" with Alicia Vikander, Mark O'Brien, Emory Cohen, and Linh Dan Pham. He directed the Sundance breakout hit "Gook" in 2017, and "Ms. Purple" in 2019. Chon is also an actor — and I have to mention this as I feel compelled, he played Eric Yorkie in the "Twilight" saga films.
He's appeared in episodes of "New Girl," "House," "The O.C.,"and a number of episodes in "Dr. Ken," the short-lived but fun series starring Ken Jeong. He is also a member of the parody K-Pop group BgA (Boys Generally Asian).
Jason Momoa is currently starring in the Apple TV+ series "See," which has been renewed for a third season. As a sucker for anything based on an historical true story, this sounds fascinating. There is no info on a release date yet, but we'll keep you updated.