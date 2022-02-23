Pachinko Trailer: Epic New Series Spans Decades In Three Languages

Today Apple TV+ has released the official trailer for the highly anticipated drama series "Pachinko." I wrote about this one before and I'm 100 on board. I was intrigued before when I read that the series will be told in three languages — Korean, Japanese, and English — and now I'm hooked by this stunningly beautiful trailer.

The series will premiere on Apple TV+ with its first three episodes on March 25, 2022, and then each additional episode will air weekly until April 29, 2022. I love generational stories, and this one is all about choices and where they take you in life. Here is the official synopsis for "Pachinko:"

Filled with universal themes of family, love, triumph, fate and resilience, the series chronicles the hopes and dreams of a Korean immigrant family across four generations as they leave their homeland in an indomitable quest to survive and thrive. Starting in South Korea in the early 1900s, the story is told through the eyes of a remarkable matriarch, Sunja, who triumphs against all odds. It juxtaposes her story with that of her grandson, Solomon, in the 1980s.

"Pachinko" is based on The New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Min Jin Lee. It was also a USA Today Top 10 of 2017 pick and a winner of The Medici Book Club Prize. Check out the trailer below!