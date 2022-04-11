Daily Podcast: Fast & Furious 10, Will Smith, Breaking Bad, Doctor Strange, Ahsoka & Weekend Box Office
On the April 11, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film news writer Ryan Scott to discuss the latest film and TV news including weekend box office, "Fast & Furious 10," Will Smith, "Breaking Bad," "Doctor Strange," and "Ahsoka."
In The News:
- Ryan: Sonic 2 Wins The Box Office, But Ambulance And Morbius Are The Real Stories
-
Peter (og Hannah): Fast & Furious 10 Welcomes Brie Larson To The Family
-
Ryan: Will Smith Banned From The Academy Awards For 10 Years
-
Peter (og Joshua): Walter White And Jesse Pinkman Will Appear In Better Call Saul Season 6
-
Ryan: Marvel Has Paid America Chavez Co-Creator 'Nothing' For Her Appearance In Doctor Strange 2
-
Peter (og Jeremy): Spider-Verse Director Peter Ramsey Tagged As Ahsoka Director
