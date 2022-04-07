Lucasfilm Casts Trans Actress Talisa Garcia In Willow Series, A First For The Company

With post-production underway on the "Willow" sequel series, we've just gotten word the project will be the first by Lucasfilm to feature an openly transgender actress in the form of Talisa Garcia, star of "Baptiste," "Serve and Protect," and "The Girlfriend Experience."

According to Deadline, Garcia was already part of the "Willow" cast well before Lucasfilm's parent company, Disney, came under fire for sponsoring Florida's HB 1557, the anti-LGBTQ+ legislation also known as the "Don't Say Gay" bill. She will play what's said to be a small role as a queen and mother to Tony Revolori's character on the show, possibly for only a single episode. However, Garcia's role is believed to be a speaking one.

What's more, Garcia's casting marks the rare occasion of a trans woman playing a cis-female character in a film or series. Other recent examples including Patti Harrison's turn in Nikole Beckwith's acclaimed dramedy film "Together Together" (and one of my personal favorites of 2021), where she played Anna, a young woman who becomes a gestational surrogate. Harrison is also the first openly trans actress to lend her voice to a Disney animated film, having voiced the Tail Chief in "Raya and the Last Dragon."