Will Smith-Led Netflix Thriller Fast And Loose Loses Momentum Amid Oscars Controversy

Netflix is reportedly backing off development of the upcoming action thriller "Fast and Loose," which was set to star Will Smith, according to THR. To be clear, this particular film had lost some momentum even before the incident at the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony, during which Smith got up on stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss. Pinkett Smith lost her hair as a result of the autoimmune disorder alopecia.

A week before the Academy Awards, the film "Fast and Loose" lost its director, David Leitch ("Deadpool 2," "Hobbs & Shaw"). He chose instead to do the upcoming Ryan Gosling film "Fall Guy" for Universal Studios. According to THR's report, Netflix was looking for a new director for the project, but has now paused development after the incident at the Oscars.

There is no comment from Netflix at this time on exactly what led to that decision, and whether it was the plan before the event. There is also no information yet about whether or not Netflix intends to scrap the project entirely, move forward with a different star, or whether the streamer is simply backing off until the heat dies down. Smith was also set to produce "Fast and Loose" through his Westbrook Studios.