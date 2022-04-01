Ethan Hawke And Willem Dafoe Got Naked And Howled At The Moon, Which Was Just Another Typical Tuesday Night

We here at /Film have a proud history of deciding not to recognize April Fool's Day in any way, shape, or form. That's not only because today has to be the absolute dumbest "holiday" ever invented by humanity, shamelessly pandering to the lowest common denominators among us and lowering the bar of "humor" to the point where it defies all reason whatsoever. No, my logic is even simpler than that. Why go to the trouble of making up absurd headlines in the moviesphere for kicks and giggles when actual news items happen to require absolutely no exaggeration whatsoever?

Take the latest quote from Ethan Hawke, acclaimed actor of the "Before" trilogy of Richard Linklater romantic dramas and who can currently be seen as the creepy antagonist, Arthur Harrow, in the Disney+ "Moon Knight" series. While the latest Marvel series is shaping up to be one of the franchise's best additions, Hawke's next project on the horizon appears set to be even more exciting.

Robert Eggers ("The Witch") has established himself in no time at all as one of the best and most visionary talents in the business and is coming off "The Lighthouse," the black-and-white picture that put stranded lighthouse keepers Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson at each other's throats on the tiniest spit of land. The director's follow-up, "The Northman," just might be even more compelling. The scope and scale truly feel epic, with a brilliant cast starring Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Hawke, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Dafoe leading the way.

For Hawke in particular, the change of pace afforded by "The Northman" sure seems like one that was just too tempting to let slip through his hands. "It's like you found some epic Viking poem that's 700 years old and brought it to life," he told GQ in a recent interview. But if that were the full extent of his remarks on his newest movie, well, we probably wouldn't be here right now. No, that headline above demands a payoff that delivers. Folks, believe me when I say that this payoff delivers.