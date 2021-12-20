The Northman Trailer: Feast Your Eyes On Robert Eggers' Viking Epic

You couldn't take your eyes off Anya Taylor-Joy in Robert Eggers' "The Witch" and found yourself sucked into the whirlpool of coworker tension gone horribly wrong between Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe in Eggers' "The Lighthouse." Next year, the fascinating filmmaker will be bringing Dafoe and Taylor-Joy together for a vengeance-driven Viking saga that has all the makings of Eggers' best and most thrilling movie yet. Filmed in the midst of the pandemic, "The Northman" represents his biggest production yet, with a plot that was initially described as "a grounded story set in Iceland at the turn of the 10th century that centers on a Nordic prince who seeks revenge for the death of his father."

We get to witness that very traumatizing death early in this trailer, setting young Amleth (played by Alexander Skarsgård as an adult) on a quest for vengeance that appears to bring him into all sorts of dangerous and bleak situations ... with the barest hint of a mystical flair, as well. If this resembles anything even close to the dreamlike tone of David Lowery's poetic "The Green Knight," consider us well and truly excited for what Eggers has up his sleeve here.

Directed by Eggers and co-written along with Icelandic poet, novelist, and lyricist Sjón, "The Northman" stars a brilliant cast made up of Skarsgård, Dafoe, Taylor-Joy, Nicole Kidman, Ralph Ineson, and more. Look for the film to arrive in theaters in April of 2022.