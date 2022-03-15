The Lighthouse Director's Next Movie Will Feature Even More Farts

First of all, allow me to apologize to Ethan Hawke and his representatives before we go any further. While the content of this following article is 100% accurate, based on actual quotes and trustworthy reporting, and not misrepresented in the least, the "Before" trilogy and "Moon Knight" actor absolutely doesn't deserve the connotations involved in picking this very specifically-chosen movie still featuring his very expressive face and a headline that includes the word "farts" in it. Whatever implications that readers draw between the two variables above are my responsibility and mine alone, and for that, I feel mildly guilty.

With that important disclaimer out of the way, let's get to the reason why you're here: director Robert Eggers' latest movie and farts.

The filmmaker has been spending the last few years making quite a name for himself, first bursting onto the scene with 2015's acclaimed horror movie "The Witch" (alongside Anya Taylor-Joy and her star-in-the-making lead performance). His highly anticipated follow-up, "The Lighthouse," starred Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe in a black-and-white psychological thriller/horror movie about two lighthouse keepers left to survive on their own on a lonesome and isolated spit of land. The brilliant and weirdly engrossing film features hallucinated mermaids, bruised feelings over not enjoying one another's cooking, and, naturally, quite a few "goddamned farts." Between this and "Swiss Army Man," we've been blessed with quality cinema in recent years that happen to include the most basic, childish humor ever invented by humankind. If you haven't seen "The Lighthouse" yet, do yourself a favor and head on over to Amazon Prime Video or Kanopy to fix that egregious error in judgment.

Eggers' latest film, the Viking drama "The Northman," comes with just as many expectations — expectations that have risen even higher with the latest information revealed by Empire magazine in their newest issue. Particularly those pertaining to farts. Trust me when I'll say you'll want to keep reading to see all the details for yourself.