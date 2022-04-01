Laura Linney Will Make Her Directorial Debut With An Episode Of Ozark

Laura Linney is sitting down in the director's chair for the final season of "Ozark." While Linney has had a prolific career as an actress — she's won five Tony Awards, two Golden Globes, and has been nominated for three Academy Awards — this marks a first in her long and impressive industry resume. According to Deadline, Linney helmed the eleventh episode of the show's fourth season, the second half of which will premiere all at once on Netflix on April 29, 2022. It'll be interesting to see what Linney's done with that episode, and if she had the distinct opportunity of directing herself.

We all still have a little while to wait until we find out what the last few episodes of "Ozark" will mean for the Byrde family, but things are definitely looking grim! The season 4 part 2 trailer that Netflix recently dropped paints a picture of an exhausted Wendy (Linney) and Marty (Jason Bateman) Byrde, who are so close to finally pulling their family away from the cartel ties that have completely changed their lives. But, you know, I know, and they know that severing those bonds is going to be no easy task. Especially when revenge is on the table (and it's always on the table in "Ozark").