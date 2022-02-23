Ozark Season 4 Part 2 Release Date Announced, Watch A Teaser

The final chapter of the Byrde saga awaits in "Ozark" Season 4 Part 2. And that grand finale is just around the corner: Netflix has revealed that the final seven episodes are officially slated to premiere on April 29, 2022. We're on the verge of finally getting answers to how their story wraps up and, despite all the cliffhangers and big questions that Part 1 posed, this final chapter will fully close the book on the family's money laundering, cartel-survival days.

In a way, the Byrdes are ready to put a bow on their time in the Ozarks. By the end of Season 4 Part 1, they've struck a deal with both the Navarro cartel and the FBI. Wendy (Laura Linney) and Marty (Jason Bateman) are making plans to abandon their nest and fly back to Chicago. Unfortunately, the past isn't done with them quite yet. They've spent the past three seasons seizing power and decimating lives in the Ozarks. Although their intentions were simply to survive, it doesn't change the grand impact of their actions, alienating everyone around them, including members of their own family. Wendy has sunken to new lows and unlocked darkness she can no longer suppress, while Jonah (Skylar Gaertner) is unable to look at his parents without being crushed by the weight of their cruelty, including the murder of his beloved uncle. And though they've squared things away with Navarro and Javi, both are vengeful and vicious, and not likely to let the Byrdes go without some final words.

The new teaser for the final season shows flashes of each of these looming threats, but none of them are the focus. Because there's one other person who has the power to irrevocably change the future for themselves and the Byrdes alike: Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner).