Ozark Season 4 Part 2 Release Date Announced, Watch A Teaser
The final chapter of the Byrde saga awaits in "Ozark" Season 4 Part 2. And that grand finale is just around the corner: Netflix has revealed that the final seven episodes are officially slated to premiere on April 29, 2022. We're on the verge of finally getting answers to how their story wraps up and, despite all the cliffhangers and big questions that Part 1 posed, this final chapter will fully close the book on the family's money laundering, cartel-survival days.
In a way, the Byrdes are ready to put a bow on their time in the Ozarks. By the end of Season 4 Part 1, they've struck a deal with both the Navarro cartel and the FBI. Wendy (Laura Linney) and Marty (Jason Bateman) are making plans to abandon their nest and fly back to Chicago. Unfortunately, the past isn't done with them quite yet. They've spent the past three seasons seizing power and decimating lives in the Ozarks. Although their intentions were simply to survive, it doesn't change the grand impact of their actions, alienating everyone around them, including members of their own family. Wendy has sunken to new lows and unlocked darkness she can no longer suppress, while Jonah (Skylar Gaertner) is unable to look at his parents without being crushed by the weight of their cruelty, including the murder of his beloved uncle. And though they've squared things away with Navarro and Javi, both are vengeful and vicious, and not likely to let the Byrdes go without some final words.
The new teaser for the final season shows flashes of each of these looming threats, but none of them are the focus. Because there's one other person who has the power to irrevocably change the future for themselves and the Byrdes alike: Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner).
Ozark season 4 part 2 teaser
The very chilling teaser for "Ozark" Season 4 Part 2 features a painful blast from the past: the Langmore curse has returned. I mean, let's be honest, it never really left. Ruth Langmore has suffered more trauma than many other characters combined and the finale of Part 1 featured her biggest tragedy yet. If you've ever doubted her importance to the story — insane given Julia Garner's Emmy wins — this teaser cements her importance. The trajectory of the story is in Ruth's hands. Now on a warpath for revenge, Ruth has nothing left to lose. The teaser shows her driving off from the Byrdes, still mourning the loss of her cousin and best friend, Wyatt. In the background, we hear her recite the words he once wrote in the throes of hopelessness:
"My childhood traumas are not like yours... You see, I'm a cursed Langmore, long inured to violence and death. 'Taken too soon?' people ask me of an untimely death. And in the case of a Langmore, perhaps not soon enough."
With Ruth and Three as the last survivors, the Langmore clan is on the verge of extinction. And what of the Byrdes? A new poster for the final season hints at the fate of the family, featuring three birds descending into the pit of the Ozark mountains, with a car waiting at the bottom. A wink to the season opener, this hints at the other major factor in play — the shocking car crash that may have sealed a few Byrde fates. Is this a hint at three survivors? Or just one? In just two months, we'll finally find out for ourselves.
The final episodes of "Ozark" are set to arrive on April 29, 2022.