Ozark Season 4 Part 2 Trailer: Ruth Bids The Byrdes A Bloody Farewell
For the final seven episodes of the season, "Ozark" has chosen violence! This is nothing new for the Byrde family, of course. Despite their respectable, suburban roots, they often find themselves covered in blood — both literally and especially metaphorically. But "Ozark" season 4 part 2 is a special case — because this time, the Byrdes may not be able to keep themselves out of the crossfire. The dark Netflix drama tells the story of married couple Wendy (Laura Linney) and Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman), who moved their family to the Lake of the Ozarks as part of an elaborate money-laundering scheme for a Mexican drug cartel. In the years since the series first started, their story has taken more than a few unexpected turns, they've buried many bodies, and crossed oh so many lines. And at long last, their bill has come due.
The road to the end of "Ozark" has been a long one, made lengthier by Netflix's decision to split the final season in half. So after stewing over the events of the first half, we have a date on the horizon and can expect things to pick up where they left off later this month on April 29, 2022. Last we saw, the Byrdes were ready to leave the Ozarks in their rearview mirror. Having struck a deal with both the Navarro cartel and the FBI, they finally seemed free to abandon their nest and fly back to Chicago. Unfortunately, their long trail of blood has caught up with them in the form of their former partner in crime, Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner). And if there's anything this show has made clear, it's that Ruth Langmore is a force to be reckoned with.
Ozark Season 4 Part 2 trailer
Well... damn. Do my eyes deceive me or did the trailer just spoil one of our biggest questions going into the new season?! Does Ruth actually kill Javi? The intense trailer spends much of its time grappling with a very bleak reality for fan-favorite (aka the show's most tortured character), Ruth: she's lost nearly her entire family to the violence brought on by the Byrdes. But bad as it's always been, she spent years clinging to her connection with Marty, even when it cost her loved ones and her own safety. And yet, everyone has their limits, and the murder of her beloved cousin Wyatt isn't something Ruth can forgive.
Her misfortune doesn't exist in a vacuum — since arriving in the Ozarks, the Byrdes have laid waste to many lives, wreaking havoc on those who made the mistake of either befriending or rivaling them. No one is safe from becoming collateral damage to their dangerous antics and with nothing left to lose, Ruth has decided to seek revenge by any means necessary. The trailer sees Marty warn her of what that could mean for his family, saying, "If Javi dies, everything that we worked for just falls apart." But Ruth's resolve doesn't waver: "Welcome to my f***ing world.
We seem to catch a glimpse of Ruth shooting Javi, but knowing "Ozark," this may be a dream sequence or a visual trick ... but it could just as easily be the opening scene of the new season. Either way, the threat of Javi's murder hovers over the Byrdes, who otherwise have no way out of retaliation from either the FBI or the cartel. Their drastic measures seem to involve striking a new deal with Navarro and sending Marty to Mexico to corral the cartel. As if things aren't bleak enough, the tagline for the season is "the ends justify the means," hinting at many more bad decisions from the Byrdes.
The final episodes will arrive in tandem with "A Farewell to Ozark," a new 30-minute retrospective and behind-the-scenes special, showcasing all that went into making the show. Per Netflix, the special "explores the genesis of the series, the rich characters we loved and loved to hate, the gripping performances that captivated us, the creatives who made magic behind the camera, and a wealth of memories over the last five years."
The final season of "Ozark" arrives on April 29, 2022.
