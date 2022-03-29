Ozark Season 4 Part 2 Trailer: Ruth Bids The Byrdes A Bloody Farewell

Well... damn. Do my eyes deceive me or did the trailer just spoil one of our biggest questions going into the new season?! Does Ruth actually kill Javi? The intense trailer spends much of its time grappling with a very bleak reality for fan-favorite (aka the show's most tortured character), Ruth: she's lost nearly her entire family to the violence brought on by the Byrdes. But bad as it's always been, she spent years clinging to her connection with Marty, even when it cost her loved ones and her own safety. And yet, everyone has their limits, and the murder of her beloved cousin Wyatt isn't something Ruth can forgive.

Her misfortune doesn't exist in a vacuum — since arriving in the Ozarks, the Byrdes have laid waste to many lives, wreaking havoc on those who made the mistake of either befriending or rivaling them. No one is safe from becoming collateral damage to their dangerous antics and with nothing left to lose, Ruth has decided to seek revenge by any means necessary. The trailer sees Marty warn her of what that could mean for his family, saying, "If Javi dies, everything that we worked for just falls apart." But Ruth's resolve doesn't waver: "Welcome to my f***ing world.

We seem to catch a glimpse of Ruth shooting Javi, but knowing "Ozark," this may be a dream sequence or a visual trick ... but it could just as easily be the opening scene of the new season. Either way, the threat of Javi's murder hovers over the Byrdes, who otherwise have no way out of retaliation from either the FBI or the cartel. Their drastic measures seem to involve striking a new deal with Navarro and sending Marty to Mexico to corral the cartel. As if things aren't bleak enough, the tagline for the season is "the ends justify the means," hinting at many more bad decisions from the Byrdes.

The final episodes will arrive in tandem with "A Farewell to Ozark," a new 30-minute retrospective and behind-the-scenes special, showcasing all that went into making the show. Per Netflix, the special "explores the genesis of the series, the rich characters we loved and loved to hate, the gripping performances that captivated us, the creatives who made magic behind the camera, and a wealth of memories over the last five years."

The final season of "Ozark" arrives on April 29, 2022.

Facing threats from all sides, Marty and Wendy fight to keep their family together, appease the cartel and the FBI — and leave the Ozarks for good. Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro's empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won't stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood.