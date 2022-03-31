Pixar Maestro Andrew Stanton Wrote An Episode Of Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ever since "Star Wars" made its triumphant debut on Disney+ streaming with "The Mandalorian," it's certainly felt as if franchise uber-fans Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, seemingly the heir apparent to George Lucas himself, have taken full control of the future of the series on television with "The Book of Boba Fett," the upcoming "Ahsoka," and more. At first glance, that might not appear to leave much room for any other well-known talent to make their own individual marks on a galaxy far, far away. But remember, Kevin Feige is still attached to one movie, as are Taika Waititi and others.

Another such creative force, and a very obvious admirer of "Star Wars" in years past, is Pixar veteran Andrew Stanton. Stanton is a self-professed "Star Wars" fan, and we now know he is penciled in to write (get it? Writing? Pencils? Never mind) one episode of "Obi-Wan Kenobi." The Disney+ series comes from showrunner and writer Joby Harold, with all 6 episodes directed by Deborah Chow. The fifth episode, apparently, will be co-written by both Harold and Stanton.

This exciting information comes courtesy of the Writer's Guild of America (WGA) directory, which lists each episode of the upcoming series and those credited for each one. (Strangely, it only includes five total episodes while previous reports have indicated 6 — perhaps accounting for today's earlier news that the first 2 episodes will now premiere at once?) Read on for all the details!