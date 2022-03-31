Obi-Wan Kenobi's First Two Episodes Will Premiere Later Than You Thought

Bad news, "Star Wars" fans: It seems we'll have to wait a little longer before we can watch the premiere of "Obi-Wan Kenobi."

The new Disney+ prequel series is set 10 years after the dramatic events of "Revenge of the Sith," where Anakin Skywalker, now going by Darth Vader, led a galaxy-wide genocide of all Jedi. Following an emotional and climactic battle on the fiery land of Mustafar, Obi-Wan Kenobi left his best friend and former Jedi apprentice for dead (to be fair, he did leave him without any limbs and burning to a crisp).

So what does an aging Jedi Master do after he is forced to retire because his job literally does not exist anymore? Why he moves to sunny, sandy, boring Tatooine, of course! We know he's there to look after young Luke Skywalker, while leaving Leia alone for some reason, while also having the occasional running into the deathly Inquisitorius.

Now, the anticipated return of Ewan McGregor as Master Kenobi is going to have to wait, because the show just had a release date change.