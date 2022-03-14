Here's Who's Playing The Young Luke Skywalker In Obi-Wan Kenobi

A long time ago, on a studio lot far, far away ... "Obi-Wan Kenobi" was going to be much more like "The Mandalorian," with a young Luke Skywalker switched out for Grogu, the artist alien formerly known as Baby Yoda. Ewan McGregor's title character, the Jedi master Obi-Wan, would have been protecting young Luke in a more "Lone Wolf and Cub"-like plot. We already heard that the scripts for "Obi-Wan Kenobi," the upcoming 6-episode Disney+ series, were scrapped for being too dark, but apparently, one byproduct of retooling the series was that its creators decided to go a different direction with the Muppet Baby version of Luke and recast the role with a different child actor.

Imagine being a kid, cast as Luke Skywalker in the new "Star Wars" TV show, then being handed your walking papers with a shadow hanging over you like the one dogging Jake Lloyd in the first movie poster for "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace." That's what happened to some poor kid with "Obi-Wan Kenobi." The Hollywood Reporter doesn't specify who was cast as the first Luke in "Obi-Wan Kenobi," but the trade now indicates that the new Luke is Grant Feely.

Feely's sole IMDb credit is an episode of the Shudder series, "Creepshow." He played Timmy in the first segment of "Time Out/The Things in Oakwood's Past." There's not much to go on here, but there you have it: Grant Feely is your new Luke Skywalker.